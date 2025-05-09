AJ McLean teases Backstreet Boys' 'terrifying' stunt that's not been done before at Las Vegas Sphere AJ McLean has opened up about what fans can expect at their upcoming 'Into The Millennium' residency. SHARE SHARE AJ McLean has teased some surprises are in store at their upcoming Las Vegas sphere residency

Backstreet Boys' upcoming 'Into The Millennium' residency at Las Vegas' Sphere will feature a "terrifying" stunt that has never been done before inside the state-of-the-art venue.

AJ McLean has revealed the boy band - completed by Nick Carter, Brian Littrell, Kevin Richardson and Howie Dorough - have some "tricks up our sleeve" for their debut run at the first-of-its-kind venue, which boasts a massive wraparound LED screen with 16K resolution, advanced audio technology and special effects.

Speaking to music legend Lulu on her 'Turning Points' podcast about what fans can expect, AJ said: “The difference with us is we're still going to do a show like Backstreet Boys do. We're still dancing. We're going to be running around on stage. It's going to a typical Backstreet Boys show elevated extremely, but the content is going to be unlike anything anyone's ever seen. We have a couple of tricks up our sleeve too that no one has done inside this venue. Some of them are a little terrifying, but we're gonna make it work. I strongly believe people are gonna have to see the show more than once to really see every little detail because there's a lot of Easter eggs… And just so people know, we are doing the entire Millennium album with, you know, some medleys here and there, plus we have some of our favourites and a couple of other tricks up our sleeve, which I can't give away.”

The 'I Want It That Way' hitmaker also reflected on why Backstreet Boys are still so successful; crediting their enduring career to their loyal fan base and keeping each other grounded.

He explained: “We have the best fans in the world - all over the world - that have kept us going strong, that have been with us since day one. And then honestly, the most I would see probably most important is the five of us. The communication, the respect, and the openness and honesty is what you don't always see within groups. You know, there's one or two members that might wanna go solo or have their own kind of agenda. And if any of us have ever gotten a big head for whatever reason - look, everyone's got an ego, some are big, some are small - we always know how to keep each other in check. If someone starts to get... a little too big for their britches, we're like, ‘hey, you gotta pump it back’. We've got great families and we've great women in our lives that have kept us grounded.”

The 'Into The Millennium' residency will kick off on July 11. On the same day, Backstreet Boys release 'Millennium 2.0', the 25th anniversary deluxe re-issue of their 1999 album 'Millennium', featuring the new track 'HEY'.







