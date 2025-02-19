Backstreet Boys reveal whether they'd do a joint tour with rivals NSYNC Backstreet Boys and NSYNC on tour together? Fans would go wild! Here's what's been said... SHARE SHARE Could we see a joint tour with Backstreet Boys and NSYNC?

Backstreet Boys wouldn't rule out doing a joint tour with fellow boy band *NSYNC.

The 'I Want It That Way' hitmakers - comprising Nick Carter, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, Kevin Richardson and Howie Dorough - just announced their 'Into The Millennium' residency at Las Vegas' Sphere and the 25th anniversary deluxe reissue of their best-selling album 'Millennium', which is set for release on July 11 and features new song 'HEY'.

The 'Pop' group - comprising Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick and Lance Bass - recorded 'Better Place' for the 'Trolls Band Together' soundtrack last year.

They then reunited with Justin for their first performance together since 2013 at the 'Cry Me A River' hitmaker's 'One Night Only' show at the Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles in March 2024.

However, they haven't toured since their 2002 'Celebrity Tour'.

Backstreet Boys were asked if they would consider doing a joint tour with their rivals during a recent interview.

AJ told E! News: "No one knows what the future holds.

"They haven't done something for 22 years and we are gonna keep doing what we do.

"But we will see what happens."

In December, Lance said he is hoping for an *NSYNC reunion.

He is keen for the band to get back together following a resurgence after the track 'Bye Bye Bye' was used in the Marvel movie 'Deadpool and Wolverine'.

Lance told the 'Politickin' podcast: "The last two years have been great for the group because we haven't done anything in two decades, but we got together to do the 'Trolls' movie, and then all of a sudden 'Deadpool' uses 'Bye Bye Bye'.

"It's just something in the air right now with our group and our fans have gone a little nuts, and the younger generation, Gen Z, has figured out who we are."

He added: "Fingers crossed, we give the fans a little something. I would enjoy that."

It was previously reported by The Mirror that Justin was in talks for an *NSYNC reunion to mark the group's 30th anniversary in 2025.