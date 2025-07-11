Happy Mondays star Bez says Oasis would be 'mad' not to cash in and make another album Happy Mondays star Bez believes Oasis could make another album before retiring. SHARE SHARE Happy Mondays star Bez says Oasis would be 'mad' not to release another album

Frontman Liam Gallagher has insisted anything could happen in the future with regards to Oasis releasing new music.

And fellow Mancunian Bez says Liam and his brother and bandmate Noel Gallagher - who are currently on their first tour in 16 years - would be foolish not to cash in on their comeback by making their first record since 2008's Dig Your Soul Out.

Bez told The Mirror: “They could make another album.

“I can't see why they wouldn't do it because I'm sure it'd be a worldwide hit to bring another album out after the reception they got.

“You know, what a retirement plan, if that's the last thing you do. I'm sure they'd go for the retirement plan. If they don't, they're mad!”

“I think it'll be absolutely phenomenal.

“It'll be really big in time. A monumental moment, that's what it's going to be.”





The Britpop legends' manager, Alec McKinlay, recently insisted the Oasis Live '25 isn't the beginning of new releases from the band.

He told Music Week magazine: "This is very much the last time around, as Noel’s made clear in the press.

"It’s a chance for fans who haven’t seen the band to see them, or at least for some of them to. But no, there’s no plan for any new music."

The news sent shockwaves through fans, with one asking frontman Liam on X: "liam I don't know who the manager of Oasis is, but his attitude of telling us that after this tour there will be nothing more was not very biblical. (sic)"

However, it seems the Live Forever singer isn't ruling anything out with his brother.

Liam replied: "Neither do I and the only people that will be making any kind of decisio

s on the future of OASIS will be ME n RKID so let’s just take it 1 day at a time. (sic)"

He followed up his response by suggesting he could even do another album with John Squire, after he and The Stone Roses guitarist released a joint self-titled LP last year.

He penned: "I might do another album with John who knows I might join the spiritual space invaders I might do nothing that’s the groovy thing about the future nobody knows."

Stereophonics frontman Kelly Jones recently revealed his close pal Noel had been penning new tunes.





The Welsh rocker didn't know whether the new material would be for Oasis or another project.

Speaking to NME, he spilled: “I asked him what he’d been up to, and he said he’d been doing some writing in the studio."

He continued: “I’m assuming he’s doing some writing for either his stuff or if they’re [Oasis] gonna bring out a couple songs, I don’t know.”