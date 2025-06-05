Roger Waters' This Is Not A Drill - Live from Prague The Movie heading to cinemas Roger Waters has announce the cinema release of This Is Not A Drill - Live from Prague The Movie. SHARE SHARE Roger Waters is releasing This Is Not A Drill - Live from Prague The Movie in cinemas on July 23

The Pink Floyd founding member has teamed up with Trafalgar Releasing and Sony Music Vision on the global release on July 23, with tickets on sale beginning 12 June via www.rogerwaters.film.

The concert was filmed at Waters' O2 Arena show in the Czech Republic on May 25 2023, and has been lovingly re-edited by his long-term collaborative partner, Sean Evans.

The concert was part of Waters' “first ever Farewell Tour”, and was dedicated to “our brothers and sisters all over the world who are engaged in the existential battle for the soul of humanity."

The performance features 20 classic Pink Floyd and Roger Waters songs, including: Us & Them, Comfortably Numb, Wish You Were Here, Is This The Life We Really Want?, and new song The Bar.

The accompanying music, is available for pre-order now here, and will arrive on August 1. Fans can get their hands on a 4 LP set/Blu-Ray/2 CD/DVD/Digital Audio.

A performance clip of Wish You Were Here has also just gone live, check it out below.

When asked for an official comment on the film, Roger Waters said: "What do you want? A quote?

"Alright Errr… THIS IS NOT A DRILL."