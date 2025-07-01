WATCH: Roger Waters shares performance of Is This The Life We Really Want? from This Is Not A Drill - Live from Prague Roger Waters has shared a new clip from his upcoming film This Is Not A Drill - Live from Prague The Movie. SHARE SHARE Roger Waters on the This Is Not A Drill Tour

Pink Floyd legend Roger Waters has unveiled a performance clip from Is This The Life We Really Want? from his upcoming release This Is Not A Drill - Live from Prague The Movie.

Originally recorded and filmed during Waters’ live show at the O2 Arena in the Czech Republic on May 25, 2023 this breath-taking new edit is directed by his long-term collaborative partner, Sean Evans.

Billed as his “first ever Farewell Tour”, the show is a stunning indictment of the corporate dystopia in which we all struggle to survive and is dedicated to “our brothers and sisters all over the world who are engaged in the existential battle for the soul of humanity”.

The release will give fans the chance to see and hear his critically acclaimed live show in full cinematic glory and includes 20 classic Pink Floyd and Roger Waters songs, including Us and Them, Comfortably Numb and Wish You Were Here.

Additionally, Waters performs his highly celebrated new song, The Bar. Together, the production is an extraordinary assault on the senses - musically, visually, politically and philosophically.

This Is Not A Drill - Live from Prague The Movie is filmed in 8k, providing exceptional detail and clarity, and features an enhanced audio mix.

For the production, Waters was joined on stage by his outstanding band of musicians: Jonathan Wilson, Dave Kilminster, Jon Carin, Gus Seyffert, Joey Waronker, Robert Walter, Shanay Johnson, Amanda Belair and Seamus Blake.

Is This The Life We Really Want? is the title track from Waters’ acclaimed 2017 album and the performance can be seen below.

Screenings of This Is Not A Drill - Live from Prague The Movie begin on July 23.

Tickets for cinema screenings worldwide are on sale at www.rogerwaters.film



