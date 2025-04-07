Original Gang of Four bassist Dave Allen dead at 69 Dave Allen - the original bassist in the post-punk rock band Gang of Four - has died at age 69. SHARE SHARE Gang of Four bassist Dave Allen

Original Gang of Four bassist Dave Allen had died.

The post-punk rock star died at age 69 following a long battle with dementia, the late 70s band's current lineup - Jon King, Hugo Burnham, Gail Greenwood and Ted Leo - said on Instagram on Sunday (06.04.25).

The statement read: "It is with broken yet full hearts that we share the news that Dave Allen, our old music partner, friend, and brilliant musician, died on Saturday morning. He was at home with his family.

“Dave had endured the early-onset of mixed dementia for some years, which has been a heartbreaking time for his wife Paddy, his children, and close friends.”

“Our love and thoughts are with them."

The band's singer, Jon, and drummer, Hugo, saw Dave recently and spent the afternoon with him and his family, where they "talked and laughed for hours" and shared "rich and vivid" memories of their time in music, amongst other topics.

The statement continued: "Jon and I [Hugo] went to see him and spent a lovely afternoon with him and the family.

"We talked and laughed for hours, sharing rich and vivid memories of good times together.

"Adventures, careers in music, raising families, our interwoven lives spanning half a century.

"We’ve been so very lucky to have had the Ace of Bass in our lives.”

Dave’s death comes just as the band was about to kick off their farewell tour in the US.

The 'Damaged Goods' hitmakers were set to invite him back up on stage when they reached his town.

The post ended with: “We know that Dave would have wanted nothing more than to step onstage with us again in Portland on our farewell US tour. But it’s now a bridge too far. Goodbye, old friend.”

Dave initially left the Grammy-nominated rockers in 1981 to form Shriekback before going to set up World Domination Recordings.

He returned for a final stint from 2004 until 2008.

He later became director of Consumer Digital Audio Services at Intel in Portland, Oregon and was then employed by Apple Music.