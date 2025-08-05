Belinda Carlisle says she’s having a 'full-circle moment' with new album Once Upon A Time In California Belinda Carlisle describes her covers album Once Upon A Time In California as a “full-circle moment” as the record pays homage to her musical influences. SHARE SHARE Belinda Carlisle believes her new album Once Upon A Time In California is a full-circle moment' in her career

Belinda Carlisle says that her new album Once Upon A Time In California is a “full-circle moment” in her career.

In an interview with Classic Pop Magazine the Heaven Is a Place on Earth singer said: "It is a totally full-circle moment.

"Just to look out and to know that a lot of the songs that I've done in my career, Go-Go's and solo, have had that same effect the music I listened to every single day had on me... And I know that feeling. It's a magical feeling."

The 66-year-old singer covered artists such as The Carpenters and Harry Nilsson on her new album and is honoured to perform her own versions of songs important to her.

The album is set to be released later this month and Belinda said she had to work through a shortlist of 80 songs.

To find out why, read the full story here.