Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs denied bail for a fifth time Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has been denied bail for a fifth time after a judge ruled he still posed a risk of fleeing. SHARE SHARE Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been denied bail after a judge claimed he still poses a risk of 'flight or danger'

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has been denied bail for the fifth time since his arrest in September 2024.

He was denied bail after a judge ruled he still poses a risk of “flight or danger”.

This comes after the disgraced musician’s legal team requested for him to be released until he is sentenced for two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution on 3 October.

In documents obtained by People Magazine, Judge Arun Subramanian wrote that the court must find "clear and convincing evidence that the person is not likely to flee or pose a danger to the safety of any other person or the community if released”.

The disgraced musician has been held at the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center in New York since he was arrested on sex trafficking charges.

