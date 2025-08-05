Rock legend Terry 'Superlungs' Reid dead at 75 Terry Reid, who toured with The Rolling Stones and Cream and nearly joined Led Zeppelin and Deep Purple, has passed away. SHARE SHARE '60s rocker Terry Reid has passed away after a battle with cancer

Terry Reid, the influential British rock and soul singer once dubbed “Superlungs” for his powerful voice and range, has died at the age of 75.

The English musician - who once turned down chances to join Led Zeppelin and Deep Purple - was forced to postpone his autumn tour in July to undergo cancer treatment and news of his death comes from Uncut.

A statement from his family read: "Due to medical issues arising from recent treatment for cancer Terry has had to postpone his autumn 2025 UK, Irish and Norway.

"Terry is especially upset about this as his 2024 tour was so successful and he had been looking forward to playing some new towns and venues plus old faves, as well as his first ever dates in Norway."

Reid began his music career in the mid-1960s and quickly earned a reputation as one of the most gifted vocalists of his generation. By 18, he was touring with The Rolling Stones and Cream, and famously turned down the lead singer spot in Led Zeppelin — a gig he recommended to a then-unknown Robert Plant.

His early albums Bang, Bang You're Terry Reid (1968) and River (1973) were hailed for fusing rock, blues, and soul in a unique way.

Over the years, Reid collaborated with Graham Nash, Joe Perry, Jackson Browne and Bonnie Raitt, among many others. His songs have been covered and sampled many times over the years.

Reid remained active throughout his life, performing intimate shows across the US and UK, winning over audiences everywhere with his

Musician Joe Bonamassa penned alongside a picture with Reid: "Goodbye my friend. It was an honour to get to know you as friend and a musical mentor.

"I will miss our hangs and stories in Palm Springs. One of the greatest to ever do it and a beautiful person and soul.

