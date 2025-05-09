Chaka Khan musical coming to London in 2026 Chaka Khan has announced a new musical based on her life and career that is heading to London for a limited run in March 2026. SHARE SHARE I'm Every Woman: The Musical is heading to London in March 2026

Chaka Khan's dazzling life and career has been turned into 'I'm Every Woman: The Musical'.

The Queen of Funk has teamed up with producer Adrian Grant on the new production, which will open at The Peacock Theatre in London for a limited run between March 5 and 28, 2026.

A launch show will take place on March 11.

As per a press release, the new musical "reveals the woman behind the diva, and her rise to stardom", with a book by Nia T. Hill, direction by Racky Plews, choreography by Jade Hackett.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on May 19. Head to www.imeverywomanmusical.com for more information.

Chaka Khan said: “Many of you know that my life has always influenced my music—but you may not know the full story. I've lived a rich, beautiful, and sometimes difficult life, and now those experiences will come alive on stage in I’m Every Woman: The Musical. It’s the greatest honour to have my journey and work celebrated in this way. London holds a special place in my heart, and I can't wait to share this moment with the fans who have sung, danced, and stood by me through it all. I’ve always wanted to inspire joy, truth, and love—and I know this musical will be filled with all of that and more. This is for you!”

Adrian Grant commented: “I’m excited to be bringing a stage show about the life of Chaka Khan to the West End. I grew up listening to hits such as Ain’t Nobody and I Feel For You, with her powerhouse vocals and electric videos which have left an undeniable imprint on popular culture. My brilliant creative team cannot wait to present that energy on stage, with a bold and empowering new musical celebrating Chaka’s legacy and amazing catalogue of songs.”

A description reads: "The fame, the fire, the fight — this is her story. I’m Every Woman: The Musical brings to life the untold story of Chaka Khan, one of the most influential voices of our time. Unapologetically bold and deeply human, the production explores her unwavering passion for civil rights, her defiance in the face of a toxic music industry, the harrowing road through addiction, and the unrelenting pressure of being a working mother. At its core, it’s a story of resilience, purpose, and power — a celebration of the woman behind the legend."

Fans can expect "much-loved songs released as a solo artist and lead singer of the band Rufus such as 'I Feel For You', 'Tell Me Something Good', 'Ain’t Nobody', 'Sweet Thing', 'Higher Love' and 'Through The Fire'. The show, which is a journey of music, love and betrayal has a book that includes an array of Chaka’s famous friends from Joni Mitchell and Prince, to Stevie Wonder and Robert Palmer."

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer has sold a whopping 100 million records worldwide, and has 10 Grammy Awards to her name.