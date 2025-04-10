Montreux Jazz Festival introduces stacked 59th edition line-up: Neil Young, Chaka Khan, Sam Fender, and more This year's Montreux Jazz Festival will feature performances from the likes of Neil Young, Chaka Khan, Pulp and Diana Ross. SHARE SHARE Montreux Jazz Festival has unveiled this year's line-up

The Montreux Jazz Festival has unveiled its highly anticipated 2025 line-up.

The annual event - which takes place at the scenic shores of Lake Geneva in Switzerland - will see a broad range of artists performing this summer, including Neil Young + The Chrome Hearts, Chaka Khan, Pulp, Sam Fender, Lionel Richie, and Diana Ross.

Jamie xx, RAYE, Brandi Carlile, J Balvin, Ezra Collective, FKA Twigs, Beth Gibbons, Alanis Morissette, Noah Kahan, Benson Boone, and more are also part of the stacked slate for the festival, which runs from 4-19 July.

The programme spans a range of genres, with artists of pop, hip-hop, rock, and jazz, and features a combination of Montreux veterans and anticipated newcomers.

Chaka Khan will open the two-week festival with her concert at the Lake Stage, a tribute to late legendary music producer Quincy Jones. The performance will feature unique special guests: collaborators or friends of Jones during his remarkable career.

Chaka said: “I feel honoured to be returning to open the Montreux Jazz Festival this year, joining so many world class artists. I’m equally proud to be bringing some special guests with me, to pay musical tribute to my friend Quincy Jones; one of the best friends that music and Montreux ever had.”

Also on the legendary Lake Stage, Neil Young and The Chrome Hearts will play a special three-hour concert on July 6. Alanis Morrissette, Santana, Lionel Richie, Joe Bonamassa, and Diana Ross will also headline the stage.

The Casino Stage will present a mix of genres, with Brandi Carlile, Leon Bridges, and FINNEAS, among other notable names.

Ticket sales begin Friday, April 11 at 11:00.