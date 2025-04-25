Could the Spice Girls make new music? Find out what Geri Halliwell-Horner thinks... Does Geri Halliwell-Horner think the Spice Girls could ever record and release new music? SHARE SHARE The Spice Girls at the Cannes Film Festival in 1997

Geri Halliwell-Horner has given her verdict on whether the Spice Girls could ever make new music.

The 52-year-old singer - better known as Ginger Spice during her time in the girl group - believes new songs by artists lose relevancy as they get older, and she cites Madonna's last album, 2019's 'Madame X', as an example.

In an interview on Times Radio podcast 'Off Air with Jane and Fi', she said: "Let's say Madonna, right? I'm a massive Madonna fan. I would say I want to hear 'Holiday' and 'Into the Groove', but I love 'Ray of Light.' Have I connected to her latest stuff? No.

"But she has every right to do that as an artist. It's the relevance."

