Def Leppard star in remission after lengthy battle with Hodgkin's lymphoma Vivian Campbell's cancer is in remission after a length battle with Hodgkin's lymphoma. SHARE SHARE Vivian Campbell has declared he is is cancer-free after a lengthy battle with the disease

Def Leppard's Vivian Campbell is "completely clean" of cancer.

The 62-year-old rocker was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma in 2013, and after taking some time out to recover from treatment, he returned to the stage with the Pour Some Sugar On Me band in May.

After undergoing some "hardcore chemotherapy" and a successful bone marrow transplant, Campbell has revealed his PET scan in April showed no signs of cancer.

Read the full interview HERE.