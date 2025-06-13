The Wild Things announce two-part love affair singles Knock Down, Drag Out and I Can't Wait The Wild Things will set pulses racing with their two-part love affair told via the singles Knock Down, Drag Out and I Can't Wait. SHARE SHARE The Wild Things are turning up the heat this summer with a raunchy love affair

The Wild Things have have announced the first chapter of their "raunchy love story", Knock Down, Drag Out.

Set for release on June 19, the tune tells the tale of "a fiery love-affair in New Orleans. A girl has quickly, maddeningly fallen in lust and isn’t afraid to tell the whole town."

Sydney Rae White sings: “Your body is electric, flowers always bloom.

“You are a vision in light, make your move."

"knock down, drag out" happens to be a metaphor for heavy sex.

Guitarist Rob Kendrick and Marcus Maschwitz also directed the promo.

Fans will have to wait until later in the summer to hear the tale's climax, in the follow-up I Can’t Wait, with the gap in between the releases intended to represent how long the relationship lasts.

Their second album, Afterglow, which was co-produced by none other than The Who’s Pete Townshend, landed last year.

A concept LP, the collection told the story of the residents of the fictional town of Valentine amidst a paranormal phenomenon.

The Wild Things will also embark on a UK tour this autumn, hitting up London, Glasgow, Newcastle and more.





The Wild Things 2025 UK tour dates:





11th Sept - Maidstone, Studio 6

15th Sept - Sheffield, Record Junkee

16th Sept - Glasgow, Nice n Sleazy

17th Sept - Newcastle, Cluny 2

18th Sept - London, O2 Academy2 Islington

20th Sept - Brighton, Alphabet











