Bleeding Love hitmaker Leona Lewis announces Christmas residency Leona Lewis has announced a festive Las Vegas residency. SHARE SHARE Leona Lewis has announced a festive Las Vegas residency

Leona Lewis is set to light up Voltaire at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas this holiday season with A Starry Night.

The Bleeding Love hitmaker - who became the first British female solo artist in more than two decades to top the Billboard Hot 100 chart with the 2007 hit - will perform her first-ever live shows in the United States, transforming the glitz and glam of Voltaire into a winter wonderland with 33 exclusive performances between November 1 and January 3.

A Starry Night promises to deliver an enchanting evening filled with career-spanning classics like Bleeding Love, Better In Time, and her Christmas hit One More Sleep from her 2013 festive LP Christmas, With Love.

Leona said: “I’m elated to bring this show to Voltaire as it’s been years in the making, made specially for my fans. Christmas has always been such a special time for me and my family, and there's nothing quite like the energy of Las Vegas during the holidays. I cannot wait to take the stage and spread some holiday magic!”

Fans of Leona and Vibee members will have access to pre-sale tickets starting Wednesday, July 30 at 10am PDT, while Venetian Rewards members can purchase pre-sale tickets beginning Thursday, July 31 at 10am PDT. All pre-sales will close on Thursday, July 31 at 10pm PDT, before the general public on-sale opens on Friday, August 1 at 10am PDT.

General admission tickets start at $75 and can be purchased at voltairelv.com. VIP packages will also be available for purchase.

Leona Lewis – A Starry Night Residency Dates:

November

1st – Voltaire, The Venetian Resort, Las Vegas

2nd – Voltaire, The Venetian Resort, Las Vegas

5th – Voltaire, The Venetian Resort, Las Vegas

7th – Voltaire, The Venetian Resort, Las Vegas

8th – Voltaire, The Venetian Resort, Las Vegas

9th – Voltaire, The Venetian Resort, Las Vegas

12th – Voltaire, The Venetian Resort, Las Vegas

14th – Voltaire, The Venetian Resort, Las Vegas

15th – Voltaire, The Venetian Resort, Las Vegas

16th – Voltaire, The Venetian Resort, Las Vegas

25th – Voltaire, The Venetian Resort, Las Vegas

27th – Voltaire, The Venetian Resort, Las Vegas

28th – Voltaire, The Venetian Resort, Las Vegas

29th – Voltaire, The Venetian Resort, Las Vegas





December

5th – Voltaire, The Venetian Resort, Las Vegas

6th – Voltaire, The Venetian Resort, Las Vegas

7th – Voltaire, The Venetian Resort, Las Vegas

10th – Voltaire, The Venetian Resort, Las Vegas

12th – Voltaire, The Venetian Resort, Las Vegas

13th – Voltaire, The Venetian Resort, Las Vegas

14th – Voltaire, The Venetian Resort, Las Vegas

17th – Voltaire, The Venetian Resort, Las Vegas

19th – Voltaire, The Venetian Resort, Las Vegas

20th – Voltaire, The Venetian Resort, Las Vegas

21st – Voltaire, The Venetian Resort, Las Vegas

24th – Voltaire, The Venetian Resort, Las Vegas

26th – Voltaire, The Venetian Resort, Las Vegas

27th – Voltaire, The Venetian Resort, Las Vegas

28th – Voltaire, The Venetian Resort, Las Vegas

30th – Voltaire, The Venetian Resort, Las Vegas

31st – Voltaire, The Venetian Resort, Las Vegas





January

2nd – Voltaire, The Venetian Resort, Las Vegas

3rd – Voltaire, The Venetian Resort, Las Vegas