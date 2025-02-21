Sam Fender is on a roll and 'ready to do another' album already Sam Fender is "ready to do another" album as his latest collection 'People Watching' lands. SHARE SHARE Sam Fender has penned 'loads' of new songs for his next project

Sam Fender is raring to get back into the studio and make his next album.

The BRIT Award-winner has just dropped his third studio effort 'People Watching' and spilled that he "already" has a "load of new songs" ready and waiting.

For the follow-up to 2021's 'Seventeen Going Under', the 30-year-old rocker got to work with one of his idols, War On Drugs' Adam Granduciel, who was one of the producers.

Asked how he got the indie star got involved, Fender spilled on 'The Zane Lowe Show' on Apple Music 1: "Oh man. I mean, it was an honour. I mean, he was one of my biggest heroes. The first time I heard Lost in The Dream, that record, I was really ill at the time and I was in hospital for a while, and that whole year that I spent kind of recovering, that record, it was the only thing I really listened to. So his music means a lot to me anyway. So the first time, it was one of those, it was such a weird thing. I was like, 'I would love to work with him, but I know that he's never produced outside of The War on Drugs.'

"We have a saying in the North East and it's 'shy bairns get nowt', which means shy kids getting nothing. And I was like, 'I'm just going to have to get a hold of him and see if he'd be up for it.' So I asked the label and I got a hold of him and I was on the phone and I was just like, 'Look, I would love you to do this.' And then we got talking and we realised that we're both listening to all the same stuff or just all the references, all the music that we love. It was like Tom Petty and The Replacements and Springsteen and Dylan and The Waterboys.

He continued: "And then it was like it just made so much sense, so then when we went out there, it all happened really quickly and that's always a great sign for me. I feel like if things are moving fast, then you know it's happening. As soon as it's done, it's like wiping the hard drive in your head and now I'm ready to do another one. I just want to get back in the studio, if I'm honest. I've got a load of new songs already."

Get an Apple Music subscription and listen back to the full interview here.