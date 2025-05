Tony Hadley thinks Sam Fender has key Frank Sinatra quality Tony Hadley thinks Sam Fender has key Frank Sinatra quality SHARE SHARE Tony Hadley has compared Sam Fender to legendary singers like Boy George and Frank Sinatra.

Former Spandau Ballet frontman Tony Hadley has compared Sam Fender to legendary singers like Boy George and Frank Sinatra.

The former Spandau Ballet frontman is a huge fan of the 'Seventeen Going Under' hitmaker, and insisted like many iconic singers, his "voice is instantly recognisable".

Our full story on the comments can be found here.