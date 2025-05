Foo Fighters to headline Singapore F1 Grand Prix along with G-Dragon and Elton John Foo Fighters to headline Singapore F1 Grand Prix along with G-Dragon and Elton John SHARE SHARE Foo Fighters to headline Singapore F1 Grand Prix

Foo Fighters will make their live comeback at the Singapore F1 Grand Prix.

Dave Grohl and co will take to the stage at the Marina Bay Street Circuit on October 4, in what marks their first concert since August 2024.

