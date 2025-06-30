Lewis Capaldi announces UK and Ireland arena tour following Glastonbury return Lewis Capaldi has announced an arena tour of the UK and Ireland this September after he made an emotional return to the stage at the Glastonbury Festival last weekend. SHARE SHARE Lewis Capaldi has announced a UK and Ireland arena tour that will take place in September

The Survive singer made a triumphant return to the stage at the Glastonbury Festival last Friday (27.06.25) following two years away from the spotlight to focus on his mental health.

Lewis – who has Tourette's syndrome – saw his previous performance at Worthy Farm blighted by tics but will now be hitting the road in September for his only dates in Europe this year.

The 28-year-old singer will perform shows in Sheffield, Aberdeen, Glasgow, London, Manchester, Birmingham, Nottingham, Cardiff and Dublin.

Pre-sale tickets for the tour will be available on July 8 before general sale begins at 9am on July 10.

Capaldi's announcement follows the release of the powerful new ballad Survive, which he has penned with collaborators Romans – who co-wrote his smash hit record Someone You Loved that turned 10x Platinum earlier this year.

Lewis had made a gradual return to performing with a run of Scottish warm-up shows in May in which he returned to the stage as a guest of the mental health charity Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) in celebration of Mental Health Awareness Week.

The star had declared his desire to "finish what I couldn't finish last time" as he made a surprise return to the Pyramid stage for a hit-laden half-hour performance.

Lewis said: "Second time's a charm on this one.

"I just wanted to come and finish what I couldn't finish last time."

He then led a huge crowd through tracks such as Before You Go, Grace, a first live performance of Survive and a spine-tingling rendition of Someone You Loved – which had brought his 2023 Glastonbury performance to an abrupt halt.

An emotional Capaldi said: "I couldn't sing this song two years ago. I might struggle to finish it today for different reasons."

Lewis Capaldi's UK and Ireland Arena Tour Dates 2025:

Sunday 7th September – Sheffield, Utilita Arena

Thursday 11th September – Aberdeen, P+J Live

Saturday 13th September – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

Wednesday 17th September – London, The O2

Thursday 18th September – London, The O2

Saturday 20th September – Manchester, Co-Op Live

Tuesday 23rd September – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

Friday 26th September – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

Saturday 27th September – Cardiff, Utilita Arena

Monday 29th September – Dublin, 3 Arena



