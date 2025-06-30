BBC expresses regret for not pulling coverage of Bob Vylan's Glastonbury performance The BBC has said that it should have cut away from live coverage of punk duo Bob Vylan's controversial performance at the Glastonbury Festival over the weekend. SHARE SHARE Bob Vylan have sparked controversy with their performance at Glastonbury

The broadcaster has expressed regret for not pulling the live stream during the punk duo's Worthy Farm set on Saturday (28.06.25) after vocalist Bobby Vylan led chants of "death, death to the IDF (Israel Defence Forces)".

In a statement on Monday (30.06.25), the BBC said: "The team were dealing with a live situation but with hindsight we should have pulled the stream during the performance. We regret this did not happen.

"The BBC respects freedom of expression but stands firmly against incitement to violence. The antisemitic statements expressed by Bob Vylan were utterly unacceptable and have no place on our airwaves.

"In light of this weekend, we will look at our guidance around live events so we can be sure teams are clear on when it is acceptable to keep output on air."

The corporation previously said that the performance had carried a warning on screen and would not be made available to watch on the iPlayer service.

Glastonbury organisers had distanced themselves from Bob Vylan on Sunday (29.06.25), stating that they were "appalled" by the chants which "crossed a line".

Festival bosses said in a statement: "Glastonbury Festival was created in 1970 as a place for people to come together and rejoice in music, the arts and the best of human endeavour. As a festival, we stand against all forms of war and terrorism. We will always believe in – and actively campaign for – hope, unity, peace and love.

"With almost 4,000 performances at Glastonbury 2025, there will inevitably be artists and speakers appearing on our stages whose views we do not share, and a performer's presence here should never be seen as a tacit endorsement of their opinions and beliefs.

"However, we are appalled by the statements made from the West Holts stage by Bob Vylan yesterday. Their chants very much crossed a line and we are urgently reminding everyone involved in the production of the Festival that there is no place at Glastonbury for anti-Semitism, hate speech or incitement to violence."