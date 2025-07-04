Ava Max cancels tour Singer Ava Max has cancelled her planned tour of North America and Europe just two weeks after the gigs were announced because the show is not currently up to "a standard that I’m happy with". SHARE SHARE Ava Max has cancelled her tour

Ava Max has cancelled her tour just two weeks after announcing it.

The singer, 31, had been due to kick off the Don't Click Play Tour - in support of her upcoming album of the same name - in Los Angeles on September 3 with gigs scheduled across North America, Europe and the UK until November, but she has now pulled the plug on the entire run because the show is not currently of "a standard that I’m happy with".

She shared the news with fans in a message posted on social media, explaining: "Pushing back my tour is [the] most difficult decision I’ve had to make, but when I perform for you, it has to be of a standard that I’m happy with, and it’s just not there yet.

"Being on stage is my favourite thing in the world. In order to put on a show that you all deserve, I need more time. I promise you all it will be worth the wait. I love you all and can’t wait to see you. SOON, I PROMISE."

The Sweet but Psycho hitmaker previously explained she often feels "more comfortable" being on the road touring but always has to make some time for herself before taking to the stage.

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Ava explained: "I did all kinds of shows in the US and it was so cool

"I do a lot of stuff but I always have Ava time carved out right before I perform. I meditate and close my eyes so I can remember my name and what I'm singing.

"I really thrive through the chaos so I'm actually more comfortable on tour [than at home] but I still need my Ava time carved in."

Don't Click Play is due for release on August 22 and features the singles Lost Your Faith, Lovin Myself and Wet, Hot American Dream.

