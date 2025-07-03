Fans get chance to discover own dream Oasis setlist on Spotify Spotify is offering millions of top Oasis listeners the opportunity to discover their dream setlist during the Oasis Live '25 UK and Ireland tour. SHARE SHARE You can create your own Oasis setlist on Spotify

Oasis fans can now discover their own dream setlist for the Oasis Live '25 tour.

With the highly anticipated reunion tour kicking off at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on Friday night (04.07.25) - the first time both Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher will have been on stage together for 16 years - Spotify has announced a new, bespoke setlist experience, designed to celebrate the moment and reward top fans for their loyalty with a shareable, interactive moment.

This unique Spotify-exclusive includes a setlist builder tool which creates a personalised selection of top Oasis tracks based on each individual’s listening habits, available as a convenient share card for fans to share their hype for the incoming tour dates on social media and in group chats.

The experience - which will be available to millions of top Oasis listeners during the band’s UK and Ireland tour - will also build a personalised playlist of that user’s favourite Oasis tracks.

Meanwhile, it has been revealed that Oasis streaming "went up by 750 per cent" in one hour after they announced their reunion tour, which fans may still be able to bag a ticket for.

Sarah Mansfield, head of creative and retail marketing at the group's label Big Brother, told Music Week magazine: "Streams went up 750 percent in the hour following the tour announcement and there were over 11 million Oasis streams on the day the tickets went on sale."

Before the announcement last summer, it's reported that only three of the band's songs had made a significant dent in streaming.

Their back catalogue's popularity on Apple Music and Spotify is said to have been far below acts like Coldplay and Imagine Dragons.

However, the impact of the reunion tour goes behind digital music, with vinyl also seeing a "staggering" boost.

Sarah added: "The uplift we've seen since the tour announcement has been staggering, vinyl particularly; it's mad how much it sells.

"It's also really important to Noel and Liam... they still view the album as a physical product."

This week, brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher revealed plans for a special 30th anniversary reissue of (What's The Story) Morning Glory? featuring newly released unplugged versions of classic tracks.

The deluxe version of the album will be released on October 3, a day after the Britpop icons released their seminal second record in 1995, and will feature unplugged versions of Cast No Shadow, Morning Glory, Wonderwall, Acquiesce and Champagne Supernova.

The new acoustic tracks have been produced and mixed by Noel Gallagher and Callum Marinho from the original master recordings at Noel's Lone Star Sound studio in London.

The deluxe album features new artwork shot by the original sleeve designer Brian Cannon and new sleeve notes.



