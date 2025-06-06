WATCH: Bring Me The Horizon perform Wonderwall cover live for first time Bring Me The Horizon have performed their heavy rendition of Wonderwall live for the first time. SHARE SHARE Bring Me The Horizon performed their version of Wonderwall live for the first time in Cologne

After Liam Gallagher gave metalcore pinkings Bring Me The Horizon’s cover of Oasis classic Wonderwall his seal of approval, the band went on performed it live for the first time in Cologne, Germany on June 4.

In January, Oli Sykes and co dropped an unexpected heavy rendition of the 1995 Britpop hit exclusively on Spotify, and the Oasis frontman’s fans quickly descended on X to ask Liam his opinion of the cover.

Much to their surprise, the 52-year-old singer loved it.

When one fan suggested he would be offended, Liam replied: “I’m not it’s absolutely incredible made my day I’m of out on my skateboard f*** y’all.”

Commenting underneath fan site Oasis Mania’s post about the cover, Liam wrote: “I f****** LOVE it.”

All money raised from streams of the cover – which was released as part of the streaming giant’s Spotify Singles series - will benefit the Teenage Cancer Trust.

The Kool Aid rockers – who previously teamed up with Ed Sheeran on a heavy version of his pop hit Bad Habits in 2022 – also recreated the ‘Wonderwall’ music video and promo shot.



