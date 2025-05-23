Contact Music gives the lowdown on the hottest UK festivals this summer The festivals you would be a fool to miss in 2025. SHARE SHARE Chappell Roan headlines Reading and Leeds Festivals in August

Reading and Leeds

Dates: August Bank Holiday Weekend

Location: Reading (Richfield Avenue) and Leeds (Bramham Park)

Vibe: Rock, indie, alternative, hip-hop, and electronic

This year's headliners include Travis Scott, Chappell Roan, Hozier and Bring Me The Horizon.

Festival-goers can also expect performances from the likes of AJ Tracey, Becky Hill, Enter Shikari, Bloc Party, Trippie Redd, Conan Gray, Amyl and The Sniffers, The Kooks, Wallows, and more.

Get tickets here.

Bring Me The Horizon at Reading 2018





American Express presents BST Hyde Park

Dates: June and July

Location: Hyde Park, London

Vibe: Pop, rock, classical, and legendary artists

Huge headliners include Olivia Rodrigo, Stevie Wonder, and Jeff Lynne’s ELO, Neil Young, Sabrina Carpenter, and Noah Kahan

Get tickets here.

Sabrina Carpenter





LIDO Festival

Dates: June and July

Location: Victoria Park, London

Vibe: Brat Summer! Indie, electronic, punk, and experimental

Charli xcx will host her own day festival called 'Party Girl'. Other headliners include Jamie xx, and Massive Attack

Hardcore punk festival OUTBREAK is also curating a special day.

Get tickets here.

Charli xcx





Latitude

Dates: July 24-27

Location: Henham Park, Suffolk

Vibe: Music, arts, comedy, literature, and wellness

The headliners this year are Basement Jaxx, Sting, Fatboy Slim, and Snow Patrol.

The lineup also includes Elbow, Kaiser Chiefs, Maribou State, Clean Bandit, Sigrid, Public Service Broadcasting, Doves, and Billy Bragg.

Get tickets here.

Fatboy Slim





All Points East

Dates: August 22-24

Location: Victoria Park, London

Vibe: Indie, electronic, and alternative

Headliners such as Confidence Man, RAYE, and, The Maccabees, Chase and Status, and Barry Can’t Swim

Get tickets here.

Confidence Man





Radio 1's Big Weekend

Dates: May 23-25

Location: Sefton Park, Liverpool

Vibe: Pop, rock, dance, and new music

Huge names like Sam Fender, Mumford and Sons, and Haim

Sam Fender







