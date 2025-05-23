Contact Music gives the lowdown on the hottest UK festivals this summer
The festivals you would be a fool to miss in 2025.
Reading and Leeds
Dates: August Bank Holiday Weekend
Location: Reading (Richfield Avenue) and Leeds (Bramham Park)
Vibe: Rock, indie, alternative, hip-hop, and electronic
This year's headliners include Travis Scott, Chappell Roan, Hozier and Bring Me The Horizon.
Festival-goers can also expect performances from the likes of AJ Tracey, Becky Hill, Enter Shikari, Bloc Party, Trippie Redd, Conan Gray, Amyl and The Sniffers, The Kooks, Wallows, and more.
Get tickets here.
Bring Me The Horizon at Reading 2018
American Express presents BST Hyde Park
Dates: June and July
Location: Hyde Park, London
Vibe: Pop, rock, classical, and legendary artists
Huge headliners include Olivia Rodrigo, Stevie Wonder, and Jeff Lynne’s ELO, Neil Young, Sabrina Carpenter, and Noah Kahan
Get tickets here.
Sabrina Carpenter
LIDO Festival
Dates: June and July
Location: Victoria Park, London
Vibe: Brat Summer! Indie, electronic, punk, and experimental
Charli xcx will host her own day festival called 'Party Girl'. Other headliners include Jamie xx, and Massive Attack
Hardcore punk festival OUTBREAK is also curating a special day.
Get tickets here.
Charli xcx
Latitude
Dates: July 24-27
Location: Henham Park, Suffolk
Vibe: Music, arts, comedy, literature, and wellness
The headliners this year are Basement Jaxx, Sting, Fatboy Slim, and Snow Patrol.
The lineup also includes Elbow, Kaiser Chiefs, Maribou State, Clean Bandit, Sigrid, Public Service Broadcasting, Doves, and Billy Bragg.
Get tickets here.
Fatboy Slim
All Points East
Dates: August 22-24
Location: Victoria Park, London
Vibe: Indie, electronic, and alternative
Headliners such as Confidence Man, RAYE, and, The Maccabees, Chase and Status, and Barry Can’t Swim
Get tickets here.
Confidence Man
Radio 1's Big Weekend
Dates: May 23-25
Location: Sefton Park, Liverpool
Vibe: Pop, rock, dance, and new music
Huge names like Sam Fender, Mumford and Sons, and Haim
Sam Fender