Stevie Wonder live in Birmingham review: Timeless classics from an age-defying music icon Stevie Wonder put on a spectacular career-spanning show in Birmingham that puts him above all the rest. SHARE SHARE Stevie Wonder delighted the Birmingham crowd with his timeless classics

Of all the legendary artists from a similar generation that I have seen live in recent years, Stevie Wonder remains in a league of his own.

Not only does the 75-year-old’s age-defying voice fill the entirety of Birmingham’s 16,000-capacity Utilita Arena, but the beloved Michigan-born icon is genuinely hilarious throughout the two-and-a-half-hour show - particularly when doing his best British accent. And, of course, his discography, which spans an incomparable six decades, is full to the brim with timeless hits.

After opening the show with a powerful political statement that calls on the leaders of the world to “get their s*** together”, he embarks on a 28-song journey through his career that chronicles his rise since the '60s.

Shining at his piano and keyboard in a sparkling purple and silver ensemble, Wonder and his orchestra-sized live band - including many members of his family - get the seated audience up on their feet during early funk groovers Master Blaster (Jammin') and Signed, Sealed, Delivered, I’m Yours.

Contrastingly, softer moments like Overjoyed, a piano-led rendition of I Just Called To Say I Love You, and My Cherie Amour showcase just how impressive his vocals rem Happy BirthdayimLiving In The City tSir Duked by I Wishnge – so much so that many up front lean on the barrier in awe.

FolIsn’t She Lovelyak-friendly midsection wh HaSuperstition sLiving In The Cityr’Sir Dukeg sinI Wishime in the spotlight, the energy reaches a real high when he returns Isn’t She Lovelyamine-hitting favourites: HaSuperstition Living In The City, Sir Duke and I Wish come in quick succession, before Wonder pulls out his harmonica for Isn’t She Lovely.

The instantly infectious Superstition receives rapturous applause and ensures everyone stAss putAnother Stardarting for a quick exit – something that doesn’t often happen at concerts of this size.

While this is expected to be the finale - as he introduceAseach Another Stars large band after his family join him upfront - he still has more to give.

With time left over, the thrilled crowd is treated to two more songs - As and Another Star - that he performs alongside his children.

At one point in the evening, the visuals cleverly placed Wonder in a jukebox while his myriad of song titles were shown on cassettes – a simple yet effective way of demonstrating just how many classics he has written that, much like the artist himself, continue to stand the test of time.

75 years young, Stevie Wonder shows no signs of slowing down.

Rating: 4.5/5