Fred again.. announces first Italian tour, drops new Victory Lap Two with Skepta, PlaqueBoyMax and Denzel Curry

Fred again.. has announced his first Italian tour and released Victory Lap Two with Skepta, PlaqueBoyMax and Denzel Curry.

Fresh from setting stages alight across Europe, Fred again.. has just dropped a brand-new version of Victory Lap - now featuring a fiery new verse from Florida rap powerhouse Denzel Curry.

The updated track builds on the original's momentum with added lyrical firepower, and is available to stream now on all major platforms.

And there's more big news for fans: Fred again.. has confirmed his first ever Italian tour, set for September 2025. The acclaimed producer will perform at some of Italy’s most breathtaking venues, including Verona’s Castello di Villafranca, Napoli’s Piazza del Plebiscito and the stunning Scavi di Egnazia in Fasano. He’ll be joined throughout the run by PARISI, the Salerno-born electronic duo and longtime collaborators.

Tickets for the Italian shows go on sale Friday 11th July at 12pm CET, with access granted to fans who’ve signed up in advance here.

Before heading to Italy, the Marea (we’ve lost dancing) hitmaker will touch down in Asia later this month for his debut shows in the region — including headline stops in Singapore, Bangkok, Seoul, and a major festival slot at Fuji Rock in Japan.

Fred again.. 2025 dates:

JULY (Asia)

18/07/25 – Singapore – Pasir Panjang Power Station

21/07/25 – Bangkok – UOB Live

23/07/25 – Seoul – KINTEX Hall 10

25/07/25 – Niigata – Fuji Rock Festival

SEPTEMBER (Italy)

04/09/25 – Milan – ExMacello

05/09/25 – Verona – Castello di Villafranca

07/09/25 – Napoli – Piazza del Plebiscito

08/09/25 – Rome – Cavea Auditorium Parco della Musica Ennio Morricone

12/09/25 – Fasano – Scavi di Egnazia