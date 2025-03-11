Van Morrison Alumni Band to tour in honour of music legend's 80th birthday The Van Morrison Alumni Band are hitting the road to celebrate the music legend's 80th birthday this June. SHARE SHARE The Van Morrison Alumni Band are hitting the road to celebrate the music legend's 80th birthday

The Van Morrison Alumni Band have announced a UK tour in celebration of the music legend’s 80th birthday.

The revered group of musicians have all collaborated with the folk legend over the years and will embark on a UK tour this autumn to celebrate the milestone birthday.

The tour will begin on September 30 in London and hit 13 cities across England.

The jaunt is curated and hosted by saxophonist Leo Green, who has performed on seven of Morrison’s albums and accompanied the Northern Irish hero worldwide on tour.

Green said: “I have been truly humbled by the reaction to this project. It was such an honour for us to present these incredible songs to audiences around the UK in 2024 and I have already started planning what will be on the set-list for 2025, which marks 30 years since we recorded the ‘Days Like This’ album with Van.”

Morrison — whose full name is Sir George Ivan Morrison — will turn 80 on August 31.

The singer-songwriter rose to fame with his single ‘Brown Eyed Girl’ in 1967 and has since released 45 studio albums and won two Grammy Awards.

Morrison said: “These songs are meant to be sung and heard, and I am really happy that Leo is carrying the torch.”

The band will play Morrison’s classic tunes, including ‘Moondance’, ‘Days Like This’, and ‘Into the Mystic’. They previously went on a 2024 UK tour, including a sold-out performance at the historical Cadogan Hall in London.

Altogether, members of the Morrison Alumni Band have played alongside Morrison in more than 2,500 concerts. Green is joined by Matt Holland on trumpet, bassist Alec Dankworth, pianist Robin Aspland, and drummer Geoff Dunn, among others.

Tickets for the upcoming tour go on sale Friday (14.03.25) at 10am via ticketmaster.co.uk.

The Van Morrison Alumni Band 2025 UK tour dates:

30 Sept - London, England - Adelphi Theatre

4 Oct - Coventry, England - Warwick Arts Centre

12 Oct - Chelmsford, England - Chelmsford Theatre

17 Oct - Fareham, England - Fareham Live

18 Oct - Basingstoke, England - The Anvil

22 Oct - Lytham St Annes, England - The Lowther Pavilion Theatre

23 Oct - Shrewsbury, England - Theatre Severn

24 Oct - Milton Keynes, England - The Stables

13 Nov - Sunderland, England - The Fire Station

14 Nov - Scarborough, England - Scarborough Spa

15 Nov - Manchester, England - Royal Northern College of Music Theatre

27 Nov - Bury St Edmunds, England - The Apex

28 Nov - Swindon, England - Wyvern Theatre



