G-Dragon announces North American and European tour dates G-Dragon is heading to North America and Europe this summer. SHARE SHARE G-Dragon has announced new tour dates in North America and Europe

G-Dragon has announced North American and European Übermensch Tour dates.

The K-pop idol - who is best known as a member of Big Bang - will play arenas in New Jersey, Las Vegas and Los Angeles in August and September, while he has one date in Paris on September 20.

The jaunt will also take in Australia and Asia, while G-Dragon will headline the first day of the 2025 F1 Singapore Grand Prix.

Pre-sale tickets will be available from 10am local time on June 25 until 9.59am local time on June 26. General sale tickets will go on sale June 27 at 10am local time from g-dragontour.com.

In April, G-Dragon's song Home Sweet Home was launched into space.

The Space Institute of the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology's (KAIST) Lee Jin-joon successfully transmitted the sound from the K-pop rapper and singer-songwriter, as well as a snap of the star in what was dubbed "the world's first space sound transmission".

G-Dragon - whose real name is Kwon Ji-yong - also served as a visiting professor of KAIST's mechanical engineering department.

He told the Yonhap News Agency at the time: "It's already amazing that the world can share music through the advancement of science, but the fact that one of my cherished songs is being sent into space still feels surreal.

"I'm very thrilled, and I hope (my song) has found its home properly."

Lee Jin-joon used artificial intelligence to create an art piece called Iris, which was based on the 36-year-old artist's eye.

The audio was shot up to space thanks to an antenna on a satellite on the Nuri rocket, and the image was displayed through projection mapping on a 13-metre space antenna.

Speaking about Iris, Lee told the agency: "The iris is a symbol reflecting inner emotions and identity, often referred to as the 'mirror of the soul.'

"Through this work, I aimed to depict the 'infinite universe seen through the inner self of humanity' by following G-Dragon's perspective."

G-Dragon’s 2025 North American and European tour dates:

AUGUST

22 – Prudential Center – Newark, New Jersey

31 – T-Mobile Arena – Las Vegas, Nevada





SEPTEMBER

05 – Crypto.com Arena – Los Angeles, California

20 – Paris La Défense Arena – Paris, France.