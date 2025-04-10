G-Dragon track 'Home Sweet Home' transmitted in space G-Dragon's new single 'Home Sweet Home', as well as an art piece based on the K-pop rapper and singer-songwriter's eye, has been launched into space in collaboration with Space Institute of the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST). SHARE SHARE G-Dragon's new single was transmitted in space

G-Dragon's new single, 'Home Sweet Home', has been launched into space.

The Space Institute of the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology's (KAIST) Lee Jin-joon successfully transmitted the sound from the K-pop rapper and singer-songwriter, as well as a snap of the star in what has been dubbed "the world's first space sound transmission".

G-Dragon - whose real name is Kwon Ji-yong and serves as a visiting professor of KAIST's mechanical engineering department - told the Yonhap News Agency: "It's already amazing that the world can share music through the advancement of science, but the fact that one of my cherished songs is being sent into space still feels surreal.

"I'm very thrilled, and I hope (my song) has found its home properly."

Lee Jin-joon used artificial intelligence to create an art piece called 'Iris', which was based on the 36-year-old artist's eye.

The audio was shot up to space thanks to an antenna on a satellite on the Nuri rocket, and the image was displayed through projection mapping on a 13-metre space antenna.

Speaking about 'Iris', Lee told the agency: "The iris is a symbol reflecting inner emotions and identity, often referred to as the 'mirror of the soul.'

"Through this work, I aimed to depict the 'infinite universe seen through the inner self of humanity' by following G-Dragon's perspective."



