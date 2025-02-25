K-pop idol G-Dragon releases first album in more than a decade G-Dragon has released ‘Übermensch’ and shared two new music videos for the tracks 'Drama' and 'Too Bad'. SHARE SHARE G-Dragon has released his first solo album in more than a decade

G-Dragon has released his first album in more than a decade, ‘Übermensch’.

The 36-year-old South Korean singer-and-rapper - who shot to fame as the leader of the boy band BigBang - has delighted fans with the release of the follow-up to 2013's 'Coup d'Etat'.

In a statement, G-Dragon - whose real name is Kwon Ji-yong - said of the LP: "‘Übermensch’ means 'Beyond-Man,' representing an individual who transcends themselves. This album embodies the idea of presenting a stronger and more resilient version of oneself to the public. I hope this strength resonates with my fans through my music."

It includes the singles 'Home Sweet Home' and 'Power', the latter of which was released in October and marked his first solo release in seven years.

G-Dragon has also shared two new music videos for the songs 'Drama' and Too Bad', which features Anderson .Paak.

The musician is due to kick off the 'Übermensch World Tour' with two dates in Seoul this March, marking his first solo shows in eight years.

In 2009, the artist released his debut solo album 'Heartbreaker' to acclaim, with the collection becoming the best-selling album by a Korean soloist at the time and earning him Album of the Year at the 2009 Mnet Asian Music Awards.

In November, BigBang reunited at G-Dragon's 2024 MAMA Awards performance in Osaka, for their first live performance since 2017.

BigBang released the single 'Still Life' in 2022, their first in four years.

Meanwhile, funk legend Nile Rodgers recently spoke about working with G-Dragon, check out what he had to say here.



