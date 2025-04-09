K-pop idol G-Dragon to collaborate with NASA to broadcast his music into space K-pop idol G-Dragon is collaborating with NASA and a South Korean university to broadcast an AI-generated song and video into deep space. SHARE SHARE K-pop idol G-Dragon is collaborating with NASA and a South Korean university to broadcast an AI-generated song and video into deep space.

The 36-year-old K-pop rapper and singer-songwriter is collaborating with the Korea Advanced Institute of Science & Technology (KAIST) to have a song and music video beamed into space.

G-Dragon — whose real name is Kwon Ji-yong — created the song and clip with Sora, a generative video artificial intelligence program from OpenAI, the same company that founded ChatGPT.

G-Dragon recently joined the Galaxy Corporation agency - a metaverse innovator — after his departure from YG Entertainment.

He said in a press release: “This move will be a landmark in the so-called entertech field, which encompasses AI and entertainment, as well as space physics.”

The agency added that the project is related to NASA’s Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence project.

SETI also sent the Beatles’ song ‘Across the Universe’ into space in February 2008 — which marked the first time NASA had sent a song into space — to commemorate the 40th anniversary of its recording at Abbey Road Studios in London.

What's more, G-Dragon will speak about possibilities for AI in entertainment on Wednesday (09.04.25) at Innovate Korea, an annual science and information technology seminar in South Korea, held at KAIST.

Galaxy Corporation signed a memorandum of understanding with KAIST in May agreeing to collaborate on researching ways to utilise AI in K-pop. G-dragon was appointed as a visiting professor at KAIST in 2024.

G-Dragon released his first album in more than a decade, ‘Übermensch’, in February. He kicked off his ‘Übermensch World Tour’ on March 29 in Goyang, South Korea. He’ll next hit Tokyo on May 10.