Oasis declare 'it's good to be back' as they open major comeback tour with Hello Oasis star Liam Gallagher admitted it was "good to be back" as he and his estranged brother Noel took to the stage for the first time in 16 years and opened with their 1995 track Hello.

Brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher have ended years of estrangement to get the band back together for the Oasis Live '25 Tour - which kicked off at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales on Friday night (04.07.25) - and they opened with the track that appears on their second album (What's the Story) Morning Glory?

https://x.com/oasisworld_/status/1941219459668247035





Just after performing the song, Liam declared to the crowd: "It's good to be back", and they launched into their track Acquiesce, even though that had initially been slated to be the opener.

Prior to this tour, the Wonderwall hitmakers had not spoken to one another, and the track Acquiese is a symbolic one in their back catalogue because of the fact that they sing together on it.

At one point, the brothers - who appared on stage alongside Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs, Gem Archer, Andy Bell and Joey Waronker - sing: "Because we need each other / we believe in one another..."

After performing two tracks for the crowd of 75,000 fans, Liam shouted: "Hello people, it’s been too long" and encouraged fans to "jump up and down when the tune starts" as they launched into Cigarettes and Alcohol, which was the final song to be released from their debut album Definitely Maybe in 1994.

Prior to the opening of the tour, Liam gave some hints about the set list and told fans Oasis would be playing the song Hello despite speculation the track would be dropped because of its links to Hello, I'm Back Again by convicted sex offender Gary Glitter.

During a chat with followers on X, Liam wrote: "We’ll be playing HELLO trust me".

When quizzed on whether he or Noel will take the lead in deciding the set list - or if it will be a "joint decision" - Liam replied: "Noel is the BOSS."

The Mirror previously reported the band has been working extra hard to make sure every gig on the tour is going to be "massive".

A source told the publication: "Some tours would start with a smaller show or take a week or two to get into the groove again. But there is no time for that and also Liam and Noel want every night to be massive.

"This is such a huge comeback show and they are taking it very seriously. It all points to it being an incredible comeback tour."

Prior to the first show, a dazzling drone display took place above the Principality Stadium with the gadgets spelling out the band's name in lights high above the venue where the gig will take place.

The Oasis Live '25 Tour started in the UK in Cardiff on July 4 and will head to North America, South Korea, Japan, Australia and South America, where it will conclude in Sao Paulo, Brazil on November 25.







