Noel Gallagher was ‘taken aback’ by enormous demand for Oasis reunion tour tickets

Noel Gallagher has admitted he was totally stunned by the huge demand for Oasis reunion tour tickets.

The 57-year-old guitarist and his estranged brother, singer Liam Gallagher, 52, put an end to their 15-year feud last year and, in August, announced they were reuniting for the 'Oasis Live '25' stadium tour.

In an interview with Kevin Cummins for the new book, ‘Oasis: The Masterplan’, Noel has broken his silence on the ticket chaos that ensued when the tour went on sale, admitting he was "taken aback" by the phenomenal interest.

Noel said: "I thought it’d be a big deal, but I was a bit taken aback by just how much of a big deal it was.”

When tickets went on sale for 'Oasis Live '25' ticket sites crashed and Ticketmaster caused controversy when the seller applied dynamic pricing to the tickets due to the overwhelming demand for the shows, while some fans faced online queues of up to 10 hours to get into the concerts.

The band, pledging efforts to prevent ticket reselling at raised prices, partnered with the resale platform Twickets and stated it would cancel any tickets sold for profit elsewhere. Tickets were being resold for as much as £10,000.

Fans have wished for an Oasis reunion since the brothers infamously split in 2009 when Noel walked out on the band before a headline festival performance in Paris in the wake of a huge backstage bust-up with younger brother Liam.

The tour will mark brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher’s first time on stage together since the break-up.

As a result, tickets to the gigs are highly coveted.

In February, Ticketmaster cancelled thousands of tickets to crack down on bots, but the move took tickets away from some real fans.

The UK government’s Competition and Markets Authority investigated Ticketmaster’s ticketing practices after its controversial dynamic pricing system shot ticket prices through the roof based on the high demand for the concerts.

The band said in a statement on September 4 they had “at no time had any awareness that dynamic pricing was going to be used”.

In the interview, Noel also spoke about his favourite Oasis songs, hinting at some tracks that will definitely make the reunion set.

Noel said: "Can I have more than one? ‘Supersonic’, ‘Some Might Say’, ‘Live Forever' and ‘Rock 'n' Roll Star’."

The 'Oasis Live ‘25' line-up is believed to include Noel and Liam, bassist Andy Bell, guitarist Gem Archer, original rhythm guitarist Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs and newcomer Joey Waronker on drums.

The tour will hit stadiums across the UK and Ireland, kicking off on July 4 in Cardiff and proceeding to Manchester, London, Edinburgh and Dublin through September before heading around the world.