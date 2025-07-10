TOMORROW X TOGETHER announce 2025 US ACT : TOMORROW world tour dates TOMORROW X TOGETHER are bringing the ACT : TOMORROW tour to the US. SHARE SHARE TXT have announced the US dates of their ACT : TOMORROW Tour.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER are bringing their ACT : TOMORROW world tour to the US.

The jaunt – announced via global fan platform Weverse – will see the K-pop five-piece return to the nation for nine shows across seven cities this autumn, kicking off in San Jose, California, on September 9.

TXT – SOOBIN, YEONJUN, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN, and HUENINGKAI – will take their spectacular new live show to major arenas and stadiums including Los Angeles’ BMO Stadium, where they previously sold out two nights in 2023.

The tour opens in Seoul at the Gocheok Sky Dome on August 22 and 23. The tour’s theme – ACT : TOMORROW – is described as a celebration of hope and unity, reflecting the band’s ongoing message of "moving forward together toward a promised tomorrow".

Known for their stunning stagecraft and deeply emotive performances, TOMORROW X TOGETHER are expected to deliver another immersive concert experience that showcases their growth as one of Gen Z’s leading musical voices.





The news comes shortly before the release of the group’s upcoming fourth studio album, The Star Chapter: TOGETHER, due out on July 21 at 6pm KST. The album explores themes of unity and connection, continuing the group’s conceptual storytelling across their discography.

Tickets via the MOA MEMBERSHIP PRESALE will be available from Wednesday, July 16 from 4pm to 10pm (local time).

General on-sale begins Thursday, July 17 at 4pm (local time).

Fans can find more information about presale and registration via Weverse.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER – ACT : TOMORROW – 2025 US tour dates:

Sept 09 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center at San Jose

Sept 12 – Los Angeles, CA – BMO Stadium

Sept 16 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Sept 21 and 22 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

Sept 25 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Sept 28 – Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena

Oct 01 and 02 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center