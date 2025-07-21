TOMORROW X TOGETHER drop final album in Star Chapter saga and Beautiful Strangers music video TOMORROW X TOGETHER have closed the Star Chapter. SHARE SHARE TOMORROW X TOGETHER have shared the final album in the Star Chapter series

TOMORROW X TOGETHER have released their latest full-length project, The Star Chapter: TOGETHER.

The Global K-pop powerhouse are back with their fourth studio effort, alongside the emotionally charged music video for lead single Beautiful Strangers (scroll to watch below).

The final chapter in their Star Chapter saga, the album lands nearly two years since their last full-length project The Name Chapter: FREEFALL.

The quintet - SOOBIN, YEONJUN, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN, and HUENINGKAI - delve deep into the power of connection on the thought-provoking collection.

The eight-track offering also includes the tracks Upside Down Kiss, Ghost Girl, Sunday Driver, Dance With You, Take My Half, Bird of Night, and Song of the Stars.

Built on trap-heavy beats and dreamy piano motifs, the lead single, Beautiful Strangers, is a cinematic tale of unconventional love.

For the first time since debuting in 2019, all five members contribute solo tracks to the album, putting their unique artistry and personas on show.

A press release stated that the new record "builds upon the story established" in The Star Chapter: SANCTUARY, and "promises to elevate this compelling narrative further."

TOMORROW X TOGETHER recently announced the ACT : TOMORROW world tour.

This year, the band made their European tour debut, including their first UK headline show on March 25 at London’s The O2.

The new tour's title is about "moving forward together toward a promised tomorrow."

A poster for the tour depicts the group "united and determined, set against a backdrop of deep indigo skies.

ACT : TOMORROW kicks off in Seoul on August 22 and 23 at Gocheok Sky Dome and will be available for online live streaming on Weverse.

Recently, the band shared the standalone track Love Language and said they intended to make their fans' "hearts flutter" with the tune.

The Star Chapter: TOGETHER is now streaming on platforms worldwide.



