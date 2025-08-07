TOMORROW X TOGETHER to play special concert to mark 80th anniversary of Korea’s liberation TOMORROW X TOGETHER are among the artists set to perform to mark the 80th anniversary of Korea’s liberation. SHARE SHARE TOMORROW X TOGETHER will play a special concert at Seoul's Gyeongbokgung Palace

TOMORROW X TOGETHER are set to perform at a special commemorative concert to mark the 80th anniversary of Korea’s liberation from Japanese colonial rule.

The We Are The Light festival will take place on August 14 at Seoul's Gyeongbokgung Palace.

Other acts confirmed include Insooni, fromis_9, and H1-KEY.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER recently announced the ACT : TOMORROW world tour.

This year, the band made their European tour debut, including their first UK headline show on March 25 at London’s The O2.

The new tour's title is about "moving forward together toward a promised tomorrow."

ACT : TOMORROW kicks off in Seoul on August 22 and 23 at Gocheok Sky Dome and will be available for online live streaming on Weverse.





Meanwhile, Yungblud produced their rocky new song Ghost Girl.

YEONJUN from the Seoul quintet penned the solo track for the group's final album in the Star Chapter series, The Star Chapter: TOGETHER, and he explained he wanted to channel the British rocker's "vibe" on the track - which "wasn't easy".

Referring to his debut solo mixtape, 2024's GGUM, he told USA Today: "For GGUM, I focus mostly on rap and dance for that track, but for Ghost Girl, it's more about vocals.

"This time around, it's a rock genre, and Yungblud produced it for me. I really wanted to live up to his vibe. It wasn't very easy, but it was a very exciting challenge I was willing to take on."

For the first time since debuting in 2019, all five members - also including SOOBIN, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN, and HUENINGKAI - contributed solo tracks to the album, putting their unique artistry and personas on show.

Band leader SOOBIN noted how the music he contributed is relatable.

Asked what inspired him, he told the outlet: "When I look back on the past instalments that I was part of creating, I think I get inspiration from a lot of different things.

"It could be the members, my family members, the fans ... the themes that we talk about in our songs are something that's very everyday and something that everyone can really relate to."

The album arrived nearly two years after their last full-length project The Name Chapter: FREEFALL.

The band delve deep into the power of connection on the thought-provoking collection, which is out now.