Listen: Craig David drops JoJo collaboration In It With You Craig David has a new song out with US star JoJo after the the pair duetted at Mighty Hoopla. SHARE SHARE Craig David and JoJo have released the emotional ballad In It With You

Craig David has released In It With You featuring JoJo.

After the Garage King's surprise duet with the Leave (Get Out) hitmaker at Mighty Hoopla in May, which saw the pair perform JoJo's hit Too Little Too Late, the pair have dropped the moving ballad from the former's upcoming album, Commitment, set for release on August 8.

The collaboration first sparked when Craig slid into JoJo’s DMs, following his work with their mutual friend and collaborator Tori Kelly. The pair bonded instantly over their shared experiences of growing up in the spotlight and the vulnerability of releasing books about their lives.

Craig gushed over his collaborator: “I can’t tell you how gassed I felt hearing her vocals. The ad-libs? Wow.

“We both felt vulnerable releasing books, but it was also cathartic and freeing. So this isn’t just two artists who sing well together, and it’s a vibe. No, we’ve been through stuff and we’re saying, we know the drill, we know the game, and we’ve got each other’s backs.”

Craig’s upcoming album Commitment will be his first full-length project since 2022’s 22. To mark its release, Craig will also head out on a short in-store tour across the UK, kicking off at HMV Birmingham on August 8 and wrapping up at The 1865 in his home city of Southampton on August 17. Tickets are available here.

Commitment is available to pre-order now.