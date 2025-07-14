Warwick Davis 'arrests' Madness saxophonist Lee Thompson during Eden Project show Warwick Davis jokingly 'arrested' Madness saxophonist Lee 'Thommo' Thompson as the ska legend performed at the Eden Project over the weekend. SHARE SHARE Warwick Davis interrupted Madness during their Eden Project gig

Warwick Davis pretended to arrest Madness saxophonist Lee 'Thommo' Thompson during the band's Eden Project performance.

The Star Wars actor appeared on stage during the gig on Saturday (12.07.25) night as he handed out a truncheoning to the musician – who was dressed in thief attire.

Warwick later returned to the stage to recall how he used to dance in his bedroom to the House of Fun band and revealed that he would do the same if they played the classic track One Step Beyond.

Madness responded to the Willow star's request as frontman Suggs brought the show to a resounding halt as he didn't want to be "upstaged by a superstar".

The hijinx typified the fun mindset of Madness that was on full display during the gig, from the red and black fez hats on sale to the sound of ska support band Rhoda Dakar.

Her reggae-fied versions of Morrissey's track Everyday Is Like Sunday and David Bowie's The Man Who Sold The World whetted the appetite for the Baggy Trousers hitmakers.

Madness released their most recent album, Theatre of the Absurd Presents C'est la Vie, in 2023 and Suggs felt that the record prevented them from splitting up as they were divided on the matter of coronavirus lockdowns and vaccinations beforehand.

The 64-year-old singer said at the time: "We had polarised opinions about if there should be vaccinations and lockdowns, and it ended up quite serious between us.

"Everything became half one way and half the other, different opinions on who was to blame."

The star – whose real name is Graham McPherson – added: "The great joy of the band is that, when we get together, we become tolerant.

"We all come from very tough backgrounds, and tolerance has got a little lost in society.

"But we can see there's two sides to every story, that you don't have to hate each other just because you've got a different opinion."

Suggs also revealed that the band – which also includes guitarist Chris Foreman, keyboardist Mike Barson, drummer Dan Woodgate and bassist Mark Bedford – had creative differences that they couldn't let go of during the making of the record.

He explained: "Some of the other's songs, I didn't really dig at first.

"I thought Run For Your Life was a bit depressing, but the others said it was on fire.

"Even if you think, 'What the hell are you on about?' You have to put your best into everyone else's songs because it's a great joy when you're proved wrong and it works."