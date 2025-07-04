Oasis thank fans for 'putting up' with them as they stage triumphant comeback after 16 years away Oasis star Liam Gallagher thanked fans for "putting up with" him and his brother Noel as they reunited on stage for the first time in 16 years. SHARE SHARE Oasis thank fans for 'putting up' with them as they stage triumphant comeback after 16 years away

Oasis star Liam Gallagher thanked fans for "putting up" with him and his brother Noel as they reunited on stage for the first time in 16 years.

The 52-year-old musician had become estranged from his sibling in the years that followed their immense success as part of the 1990s Manchester rock band, but as they joined Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs, Gem Archer, Andy Bell and Joey Waronker on stage at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Friday (04.07.25) night, he acknowledged their "beautiful fans" for the dedication they have shown.

Just as they were coming to the end of their set, he told the crowds: "There are many things I would like to say to you, but I don't speak Welsh. Right then, beautiful people, this is it.

"Nice one for putting up with us over the years."

The brothers - who stopped performing together in 2009 after declaring that they could no longer share the stage with one another - shared a hug as their triumphant performance came to an end.

Two hours earlier, the rock band arrived on stage with the brothers standing on either side of Bonehead, and they opened their set with Hello, before going on to perform hits such as Acquiesce, Morning Glory, and Some Might Say.

Following their much-anticipated arrival, Liam shouted to the crowd of 75,000 fans: "Hello people, it’s been too long, it's good to be back. Yes beautiful people."

The band were just rounding out the mellow segment - which was made up of classics such as Stand By Me, and Cast No Shadow, Liam joked with the crowds about the ticket prices.

He said: "You're all having a good time yeah? Was it worth the £40,000 you paid for a ticket?"

Things took a more poignant turn when the band decided to pay tribute to footballer Diogo Jotta - who was killed in a car accident earlier this week at the age of just 28 - and flashed up an image of the tragic Liverpool player as they performed Live Forever.

Following a rendition of Rock 'N' Roll Star, Noel made a point of addressing their younger fans and dedicated The Masterplan to all of those who were not around when they were in their heyday.

He said: "This is for all the people in their 20s who've never seen us before!"

The last three tracks to be performed on the evening were Don't Look Back in Anger, Wonderwall, Champagne Supernova, all of which appeared on the second album (What's the Story) Morning Glory? when it was released in 1995.

The Oasis Live '25 Tour started in the UK in Cardiff on July 4 and will head to North America, South Korea, Japan, Australia and South America, where it will conclude in Sao Paulo, Brazil on November 25.





Setlist:

Hello

Acquiesce

Morning Glory

Some Might Say

Bring it On Down

Cigarettes and Alcohol

Fade Away

Supersonic

Roll with It

Talk Tonight

Half the World Away

Little by Little

D'You Know What I Mean?

Stand by Me

Cast No Shadow

Slide Away

Whatever

Live Forever

Rock 'n' Roll Star

The Masterplan

Don't Look Back in Anger

Wonderwall

Champagne Supernova