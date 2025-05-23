Tyler, the Creator makes triumphant return to London with Chromakopia: World Tour We caught Tyler, the Creator on his 'Chromakopia: The World Tour' at The O2 Arena... SHARE SHARE Tyler, the Creator wowed London on his Chromakopia tour

Wearing a mask and completely embracing the new persona of his latest album 'Chromakopia', Tyler, the Creator started the last of his three-show series in London amid screams from his devoted fans who packed The O2 Arena on Thursday evening (22.05.25).

The American rapper is currently on the European leg of his tour, and his new songs being embraced by the audience with the same fervour as his back catalogue.

During his performance, the 34-year-old star created an immersive experience with visual elements inspired by his latest work, along with fireworks, fluorescent lights and a big two-stage structure and a catwalk joining the two.

Many of his fans attended the concert wearing green, a reference to the colour of 'Chromakopia'. The artist was also dressed in green, matching the lights of the first part of the set.

With his energy and magnetism, Tyler showed once again why he is one of the most acclaimed hip hop stars in the world.

Later on, a massive structure came down like a bridge, connecting the two stages of the show. He took off his mask, deciding to leave the character behind as he stepped onto the second stage, now surrounded by screens displaying a house.

He finally embraced his true self, and when the screens dropped, he was at home. Surrounded by furniture, the rapper began playing his albums on a vinyl player, surprising the audience, who screamed in approval.

Tyler was banned from the UK for several years because of controversial lyrics he wrote for his 2009 debut LP 'Bastard' and 2011 album 'Goblin'.

The ban came into effect in 2015 and prevented the rapper from appearing at a string of festivals, including in Reading and Leeds, with Tyler being turned away at the border and as former Home Secretary Theresa May, had banned him from entering the country. Although the Home Office would not comment on the specific case, it issued a statement saying: “Coming to the UK is a privilege, and we expect those who come here to respect our shared values.”

Tyler took a moment to address the band on stage at The O2, telling his fans: “I just want to say, I was banned from your country for like five years. So it’s awesome that after all that you came and appreciated what I’m doing.”

The audience embraced the experience throughout the entire set, shaking the room during 'See You Again' from his 2017 album 'Flower Boy', as well as the new hit 'Sticky'. The melodic 'Like Him', also from 'Chromakopia', showed a more emotional side of the rapper and was warmly received by the crowd.

Tyler, the Creator finished his set with 'I Hope You Find Your Way Home', carrying on his contagious energy. He then left the main stage once again surrounded by the colours of his 'Chromakopia' era.

Tyler, The Creator - Chromakopia: The World Tour

Main Stage:

St. Chroma

Rah Tah Tah

Noid

Darling, I

I Killed You (Alt Intro / Mixed with Darling, I)

Judge Judy

Catwalk:

Sticky

Take Your Mask Off

B Stage:

Tomorrow

IGOR'S THEME (Shortened)

EARFQUAKE (Shortened)

A BOY IS A GUN* (First 8 Seconds)

THANK YOU

I THINK (Alt Intro & Shortened)

Yonkers (Shortened)

Tron Cat (Shortened)

She

Tamale (Alt Intro & Shortened)

Rusty (Shortened)

IFHY (Shortened)

LUMBERJACK (Alt Intro & Shortened)

I THOUGHT YOU WANTED TO DANCE (Shortened)

DOGTOOTH (Alt Intro & Shortened)

SORRY NOT SORRY (Shortened)

Catwalk:

Who Dat Boy (Shortened)

WUSYANAME

Main Stage:

Thought I Was Dead (Alt Intro & Acapella Outro)

Like Him

See You Again (Alt Intro & Extended Outro)

NEW MAGIC WAND (Alt Intro)

I Hope You Find Your Way Home



