Bruce Springsteen releases new live EP from Manchester with anti-Donald Trump speeches

Bruce Springsteen has released a new live EP 'Land of Hope and Dreams' featuring his anti-Donald Trump speeches.

The 'Born To Run' legend has completed a three show run at the Co-Op Live arena in Manchester on May 14, 17 and 20, and now he's made four songs available digitally along with the introductions from the concerts.

The listing on his official website reads: "On May 14, Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band opened their Land of Hope and Dreams Tour in Manchester, England.

