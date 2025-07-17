How Elvis Presley and Frank Sinatra Became Las Vegas Icons Frank Sinatra and Elvis Presley became Las Vegas icons in the wake of casino gambling being legalized in the state of Nevada. SHARE SHARE Frank Sinatra

We must go back to 1905 to find the time when Las Vegas was founded as a city. Casino gambling was legalized in 1931 and by the 1950’s, Las Vegas had emerged as the entertainment capital of the world. Not only were people flocking to Las Vegas for the casinos, but they were arriving to watch some of the biggest names in live entertainment, with Frank Sinatra and Elvis Presley being two of the legendary Las Vegas icons.

Frank Sinatra

Today, we have the luxury of playing casino games online at SpinBit casino but back in the 1950s and 1960s, people travelled to land based casinos, such as those found in Las Vegas. It took something special to tear people away from the casino tables but one man who had little trouble attracting a crowd was Frank Sinatra. In fact, Sinatra was the driving force behind Las Vegas becoming known as the entertainment capital of the world and he headlined at various venues in the city between the 1950s and 1980s. Sinatra, the leader of the Rat Pack, became more than a singer, he was a cultural icon and his performances were attended by many celebrities during his residencies in Sin City. It wasn’t just the music but also the charisma of Sinatra that led him to become a Las Vegas icon.

Elvis Presley

Following in the footsteps of Sinatra came the King of Rock and Roll himself, Elvis Presley. Elvis enjoyed a Las Vegas residency throughout the 1970s and during that him he performed over 600 shows at what is now the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino. Elvis’ concerts were full of energy and audiences were treated to hits including “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” “Suspicious Minds,” and “Love Me Tender”. Elvis had been appearing in films and returned to Las Vegas following a disappointing debut performance back in the mid-1950s. Elvis’ new show featured a stronger array of songs and showmanship, blending rock and soul to produce a tremendous spectacle. Elvis also led the way in terms of endurance, and he performed two shows per night, 7 days a week during his Las Vegas residency. As soon as the word spread about his high energy shows, the demand for tickets rocketed and Elvis became a Las Vegas legend.

Sinatra and Elvis Legacy

Any visitor to Las Vegas today will see the legacy of Sinatra and Elvis. There is a bronze statue of Elvis at the Westgate Hotel and iconic images of Sinatra and the Rat Pack on the walls of the Golden Gate Hotel & Casino. Elvis’s impersonators can be found across Las Vegas and Sinatra’s greatest hits play around the Fountains of Bellagio. There is a booth named after Sinatra at the Golden Steer Steakhouse and the Elvis Presley Boulevard needs no introduction. Sinatra and the Rat Pack redefined entertainment in La Legas and Elvis introduced rock and roll to the city, with both performers using their individual flair to become Las Vegas icons.