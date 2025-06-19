Bruce Springsteen brands Donald Trump 'a moron' in latest scathing attack Bruce Springsteen has criticised Donald Trump for his Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) policies. SHARE SHARE Bruce Springsteen has called Donald Trump a 'moron'

Bruce Springsteen has branded President Donald Trump a "moron" in a new scathing attack.

The Born in the U.S.A. hitmaker, who has been locked in war of words with the world leader, has branded the current state of his home country an "American tragedy" and lambasted the man in charge.

He told The New York Times: “It’s an American tragedy.

“I think that it was the combination of the deindustrialisation of the country and then the incredible increase in wealth disparity that left so many people behind. It was ripe for a demagogue.

“And while I can’t believe it was this moron that came along, he fit the bill for some people. But what we’ve been living through in the last 70 days is things that we all said, ‘This can’t happen here.’ ‘This will never happen in America.’ And here we are.”

The Boss then went in on Trump's controversial immigration policies, which led to riots in Los Angeles, and saw Trump deploy thousands of National Guardsmen to "address the lawlessness" in the US city amid the unrest over Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

He said: “When I went to California, obviously there was a large migrant culture. I was interested in the history of it, because I felt that this is the future of the United States — which it has become.”





Springsteen said it's "disgusting" and a "terrible tragedy" what's happening in US.

He continued: “There are communities all across America now that have taken in immigrants and migrant workers. So what’s going on at the moment to me is disgusting, and a terrible tragedy.

“We have a long democratic history. We don’t have an autocratic history as a nation. It’s fundamentally democratic, and I believe that at some point that’s going to rear its head and things will swing back. Let’s knock on wood.”

Trump, 78, was left furious after The Boss, 75, hit out at the "corruption" and "incompetence" of the Trump administration during a recent concert in Manchester, and Trump responded with a lengthy rant via his social media platform Truth Social.

Trump blasted Springsteen as a “pushy, obnoxious JERK”.

Springsteen made three separate rants against the "corruption" and "incompetence" of the Trump administration.

After opening the gig with a performance of Land of Hope and Dreams, he told the audience: "It's great to be in Manchester and back in the UK. Welcome to the Land of Hope and Dreams Tour! The mighty E St. Band is here tonight to call upon the righteous power of art, of music, of rock 'n' roll in dangerous times."

A short while after, several musicians spoke out in support of Springsteen, including Neil Young, who insisted he wasn't "scared" of Trump.