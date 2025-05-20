WATCH: Bruce Springsteen chugs on fan's beer at UK gig after getting locked in feud with Donald Trump Bruce Springsteen was having the time of his life swigging back a fan's beer at his Manchester arena gig despite his huge blowout with President Donald Trump. SHARE SHARE Bruce Springsteen is having the time of his life on tour despite his massive feud with Donald Trump

He's clearly not letting his war of words with President Donald Trump get him down...

Donald Trump was left furious after The Boss, 75, hit out at the "corruption" and "incompetence" of the Trump administration during a recent concert in Manchester, and Trump responded with a lengthy rant via his social media platform Truth Social.

Trump blasted Springsteen as a “pushy, obnoxious JERK”.

Springsteen made three separate rants against the "corruption" and "incompetence" of the Trump administration as he and the E Street Band.

After opening the gig with a performance of 'Land of Hope and Dreams', the 'Born in the U.S.A.' hitmaker told the audience: "It's great to be in Manchester and back in the UK. Welcome to the Land of Hope and Dreams Tour! The mighty E St. Band is here tonight to call upon the righteous power of art, of music, of rock 'n' roll in dangerous times."