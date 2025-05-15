Bruce Springsteen rants at US President Donald Trump during Manchester concert Bruce Springsteen launched several scathing attacks against US President Donald Trump and his "corrupt" and "treasonous" administration during his show in Manchester on Wednesday (14.05.25). SHARE SHARE Bruce Springsteen hit out at Donald Trump during his gig in Manchester

Bruce Springsteen unleashed several blistering attacks on US President Donald Trump at his Manchester concert.

The music legend made three separate rants against the "corruption" and "incompetence" of the Trump administration as he and the E Street Band performed the first of three scheduled shows at the Co-Op Live on Wednesday (14.05.25) to open his latest UK and European tour.

