Ghosts of the Kray Twins haunt singer Brocarde's prison video shoot Rock singer Brocarde filmed the video for her new single 'Identity Theft' in Gloucester Prison - believed to be one of Britain's most haunted locations - and the shoot was interrupted by the ghosts of notorious gangsters the Kray Twins, who once called the jail home. SHARE SHARE

Brocarde's video shoot for new single 'Identity Theft' was interrupted by the ghosts of the Kray Twins.

The rock singer and horror influencer – who made headlines across the globe after tying the knot with Edwardo, the ghost of a Victorian soldier, in 2022 - is back with the heavy metal track which is about her own personal journey to feel accepted and embrace her true self.

In the accompanying music video Brocarde spins on an autopsy table, wriggling and pulsating as she gives birth to a vivid blue and pink alien!

The promo was filmed inside one of Britain’s most haunted locations, Gloucester Prison, and during the shoot Brocarde felt the presence of the spirits of former inmates, including the ghosts of notorious English gangsters Reggie and Ronnie Kray who once called the jail home.

Brocarde says the Kray Twins interrupted a scene and started head banging to ‘Identity Theft’.

She said: "The prison is fascinating in many ways as it’s built over the site of a castle, it’s also seen its fair share of deaths via execution, so I knew I was going to encounter something paranormal within the walls, but I certainly wasn’t expecting such notorious criminals to be head banging along to my music.

“The energy after dark really shifted, it was as if the walls filled with life.

“I carried on filming my music video and it wasn’t until I was back home and lying in bed. I suddenly work up at 3am and realised that the familiar faces resembled The Kray Twins. I did a little research in the dead of night, and I found out that The Kray Twins had been former inmates at the prison."

Brocarde in her Identity Theft video





Discussing the inspiration for the lyrics to 'Identity Theft', Brocarde revisited her tough teenage years when she was "bullied" at school.

She said: "I struggled a lot growing up with intense feelings of not fitting in, that statement alone feels like a cliché, but my teenage years were difficult emotionally, I was bullied, I hated the way I looked, it’s taken me so long to grow into my identity and find the confidence to share my true personality.

“When I wrote 'Identity Theft' I was quite lost in the world, I felt disillusioned with popular culture, internally I was on quite a journey and I wanted the song to capture all the stages of life that shape who we become. Looking back on that period in time, there was an anger there, a deep frustration with pretty much everything, I can hear my frustration penetrating through the lyrics.”

Brocarde arrived on the music scene in 2019 presenting her debut single 'Last Supper' which gained her an army of her loyal supporters.

Since then, Brocarde has gone on to attract the praise of some of rock music’s biggest stars, with Whitesnake’s David Coverdale hailing her as an “electrifying, creative new artist”.

Brocarde’s follow-up single, 'Love Me ’Til I’m Beautiful', featured drums by Korn’s Ray Luzier.

'Identity Theft' which is written by Brocarde and produced by Chris Collier - who has previously worked with Whitesnake, Mick Mars and Korn) is out now.







