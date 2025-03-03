Brat domination: Memorable moments from the 2025 BRIT Awards The BRIT Awards served up some headline-grabbing moments once again this year. SHARE SHARE





















The BRIT Awards returned in spectacular fashion on Saturday (01.03.25) with Charli XCX taking home five gongs following the phenomenal success of her album 'Brat'.

Elsewhere, there was a cheeky British-themed performance from Sabrina Carpenter and an emotional tribute to the late Liam Payne.

Here are some of the highlights from the biggest night in British music.

Read on...