'Really enjoying these boomer vibe comments...' Charli XCX fires back at Glastonbury critics Charli XCX has hit back at people who criticised her Glastonbury set on Saturday night (28.06.25), which split opinion. SHARE SHARE Charli XCX

Charli XCX has hit back at critics of her Glastonbury set - insisting she won't be judged by other people's expectations of what a "real artist" is.

The 32-year-old singer headlined The Other Stage on Saturday night (28.06.25) at the same time as Neil Young and The Chrome hearts topped the Pyramid Stage and she drew a massive crowd for her set, which was packed with tracks from her hit 2024 album Brat.

Charli's performance was available to watch on BBC One and BBC iPlayer and many viewer sat home took to social media to criticise the pop star for using Autotune for her vocals and relying on backing tracks instead of musicians, but she has hit back on her X account to dismiss the "boomer vibe comments".

She posted: "Really enjoying these boomer vibe comments on my glastonbury performance. it’s super fascinating to me.

"Like the idea that singing with deliberate autotune makes you a fraud or that not having a traditional band suddenly means you must not be a 'real artist' is like, the most boring take ever. yawn sorry just fell asleep xx

“but to be honest… i enjoy the discourse. imo [in my opinion] the best art is divisive and confrontational and often evolves into truly interesting culture rather than being like kind of ok, easily understood and sort of forgettable."

really enjoying these boomer vibe comments on my glastonbury performance. it’s super fascinating to me. — Charli (@charli_xcx) June 29, 2025

Charli's fans were quick to jump to her defence following her posts.

One supporter said: "Pop is meant to provoke. You’ve always been ahead of the curve. Let them catch up x (sic)."

A second person wrote: "I agree. Autotune and vocoders in general are great tools to create fun and incredible productions.

"You are doing great, thank you for your contribution to electronic music."

And a third follower penned: "don't stop the autotune you're cool (sic)."

However, others who were disappointed by the Guess hitmaker's performance doubled down on their strong opinions.

One person said: "I would never go to the concert of an artist who uses deliberately uses autotune, who lip syncs or uses playback.

"If im going to a concert it is to hear that singer … well umm… sing? Duhhh. So maybe not a fraud, but there’s definitely better options out there (sic)."

A second user commented: "deliberate autotune feels like an understatement of the actual skill involved tbh (sic)."

And a third follower penned: "I mean when an artist always does it, then it warrants a convo, at least show us that u can sing sometimes (sic)."

Despite the backlash, Charli XCX enjoyed her time at the world-famous Glastonbury Festival on Worthy Farm, Pilton, Somerset.

Captioning a photo carousel of her time at the event on Instagram on Sunday (29.06.25), she wrote: "GLASTONBURY I HAD THE BEST TIME PERFORMING AND PARTYING TYSM FOR THE MOST FUN WEEKEND I LOVE YOU AND I LOVE DOING MY THING.

"I FEEL HAPPY XXX."



