Taylor Swift 'not' in talks for residency at Las Vegas Sphere Taylor Swift was reported to have been holding talks with bosses at the state-of-the-art venue in Sin City. SHARE SHARE A spokesperson for Las Vegas Sphere has reportedly denied talks for a Taylor Swift residency

Taylor Swift is reportedly "not" in talks for a residency at Las Vegas Sphere.

A recent report claimed that the pop megastar was interested in putting on a show in Sin City, with the state-of-the-art venue being considered.

An insider told The US Sun: "Taylor's team has been talking about Vegas gigs including at a dinner a few months back in Nashville with other music managers.

"They are seeing what would work for the new album and have specifically been eyeing up concerts at Sphere.

"Nothing is confirmed yet, but they are discussing logistics and which venue could work best."

However, Puck News and The Ringer's Mattt Beloni has revealed on X that he received the following statement from a spokesperson for Sphere: "While we love and respect Taylor Swift, we are not in conversations with her team about a residency at Sphere."

Swift recently sparked speculation she is headlining the 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Swifties have become accustomed to solving the many Easter eggs hidden within everything Taylor does, and they believe she dropped a trail of hints that she's the act booked to take centre stage at the biggest sporting spectacle of the year.

First of all, fans felt that the fact the Grammy winner chose her NFL player boyfriend Travis Kelce's podcast, New Heights, to announce her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, was a sure sign she's been booked.

And while that may be a coincidence, there are several other clues that surely give away the secret reveal.

For example, Taylor revealed her obsession with sourdough bread - fitting, considering the San Francisco 49ers’ mascot is none other than Sourdough Sam. And the connections don’t stop there: Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, home turf of the 49ers, is set to host next year’s Super Bowl.

She said on the podcast: "I’m really talking about bread 60 per cent of the time."

Swift is big on using numbers as clues, and she kept mentioning 47 throughout the podcast appearance.

Some even went as far as to work out that Taylor's concert at the Levi Stadium marked the 47th stop on her Eras Tour.