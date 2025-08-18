The signs Taylor Swift is headlining the 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show Taylor Swift's fans have found a series of clue that have led them to speculate the pop megastar could be headlining the 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show. SHARE SHARE Taylor Swift has sparked speculation she is headlining the 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Swifties have become accustomed to solving the many Easter eggs hidden within everything Taylor does, and this time, they suspect she could be dropping a trail of hints that she's the act booked to take centre stage at the biggest sporting spectacle of the year.

First of all, fans felt that the fact the Grammy winner chose her NFL player boyfriend Travis Kelce's podcast, New Heights, to announce her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, was a sure sign she's been booked.

And while that may be a coincidence, there are several other clues that surely give away the secret reveal.

For example, Taylor revealed her obsession with sourdough bread - fitting, considering the San Francisco 49ers’ mascot is none other than Sourdough Sam. And the connections don’t stop there: Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, home turf of the 49ers, is set to host next year’s Super Bowl.

She said on the podcast: "I’m really talking about bread 60 per cent of the time."

Swift is big on using numbers as clues, and she kept mentioning 47 throughout the podcast appearance.

Some even went as far as to work out that Taylor's concert at the Levi Stadium marked the 47th stop on her Eras Tour.



